ESXi 6.5.0 Patch released – Fixes potential PSOD issue

VMware have released the first patch for ESXi 6.5.0 including critical bugfix to negate a potential PSOD issue.

If you’re lucky (or brave!) enough to be running ESXi 6.5.0 in your environment then you’d be well advised to install this bugfix, particularly if you’re a vSAN customer as several vSAN-related PRs are fixed in the new build.

The new patch release will take ESXi 6.5 to Build 4887370 and delivers updated base ESX and VSAN vibs offering fixes and eenhancements for the following:

vMotion of a VM previously running on an older version of ESXi with vNUMA enabled could cause a kernel panic and/or a PSOD- The vNUMA layout has changed significantly for 6.5 so NUMA aware VMs might not be expecting to see what they see on 6.5 and well, panic. See KB2147958 for the full details of this issue.

Also included are updated vSAN and vSAN health VIBs, general ‘enhancements’ apply.

This bugfix patch will require a host reboot to take effect, so crank up VUM and let it do the hard work for you! For full details of the patch and a download link see VMware KB2147870

As always, Happy Patching!!

vM