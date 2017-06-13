Monitoring 3PAR Remote Copy Group status

If, like me, you’ve found it less than simple to monitor and alert on 3PAR Remote Copy Group status then try this Powershell script, using the WSAPI capabilities of your array.

After some…. interesting incidents with a stretched VMware vSphere cluster built on Peer-Persistent 3PAR arrays (*ahem, cough*), I started to lament the lack of any useful built-in monitoring and alerting with the 3PAR management suite.

Making sure your Virtual Volumes are replicating (in the right direction, hopefully) and are fully synced is crucial, and crucial to this is making sure your copy groups are started. The following Powershell script interrogates the WSAPI interface of your 3PAR to check how many RCGs you’ve got, then check them in turn to see if they’re started or stopped- if stopped it’ll send an email to a lucky recipient of your choice who can then go and poke it with a stick.

For full monitoring and alerting pleasure set the variables to suit your own environment, and set to run as a scheduled task at your desired frequency.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 # Name:- 3PAR_Monitor.ps1 # Written By: vMustard.com # Date: 8th June 2017 # Description: Checks the state of all Remote Copy Groups and sends an email if any groups are stopped. #################################### #Credentials for the 3PAR array $username = "username" $password = "password" #IP address of the 3PAR array $IP = "xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx" #Mail SMTP Server $smtp = "xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx" #Sender $Sender = "3PAR@yourdomain.com" #Recipient/s $Receipient = "admin@yourdomain.com" #URL of the 3PAR Array WSAPI interface $WSAPIurl = "https://$($IP):8080/api/v1" #################################### # Deal with self-signed certs - credit http://stackoverflow.com/questions/11696944/powershell-v3-invoke-webrequest-https-error add -type @" using System.Net; using System.Security.Cryptography.X509Certificates; public class TrustAllCertsPolicy : ICertificatePolicy { public bool CheckValidationResult( ServicePoint srvPoint, X509Certificate certificate, WebRequest request, int certificateProblem) { return true; } } "@ [ System . Net . ServicePointManager ] :: CertificatePolicy = New-Object TrustAllCertsPolicy #Connect to 3PAR Array $Params = @ { user = $username ; password = $password } | ConvertTo-Json $args = @ { } $args [ "Accept" ] = "application/json" $auth = Invoke-WebRequest -Uri "$WSAPIurl/credentials" -Body $Params -ContentType "application/json" -Headers $args -Method POST -UseBasicParsing $key = ( $auth . Content | ConvertFrom-Json ) . key #Interrogate 3PAR Remote Copy Groups $args = @ { } $args [ "Accept" ] = "application/json" $args [ "Accept-Language" ] = "en" $args [ "X-HP3PAR-WSAPI-SessionKey" ] = $key $ 3PARdata = Invoke-WebRequest -Uri "$WSAPIurl/remotecopygroups" -Headers $args #Get Total number of copy groups and set to integer $NumGroups = ( $ 3PARdata . Content | ConvertFrom-Json ) . total $NumGroups = [ int ] $NumGroups #Look at state value of each group in turn, send email if value is '5' (Stopped) While ( $NumGroups -ne 0 ) { $RCData = ( $ 3PARdata . Content | ConvertFrom-Json ) . members [ $NumGroups ] . state if ( $RCData -eq "5" ) { $RCGDown = ( $ 3PARdata . Content | ConvertFrom-Json ) . members [ $NumGroups ] . name Send-MailMessage -From $Sender -To $Receipient -SmtpServer $smtp -Subject "3PAR Copy Group $RCGDown Stopped" -Body "3PAR Remote Copy Group $RCGDown is currently stopped, please investigate and restart urgently." } $NumGroups = $NumGroups - 1 } #close the connection Invoke-WebRequest -Uri "$WSAPIurl/credentials/$key" -ContentType "application/json" -Method DELETE

For details on how to open up the WSAPI interface for interrogation check out this guide from Veeam.

To see what else you can do with your 3PAR’s WSAPI interface, see the Developer Guide.

vM